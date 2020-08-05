Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Concrete is in place in Blowing Springs for the Metfield connector greenway extension. Pavement continues from this point, near the northeastern section of the park and currently ends just outside the park.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Concrete is in place in Blowing Springs for the Metfield connector greenway extension. Pavement continues from this point, near the northeastern section of the park, and currently ends just outside the park.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A gravel base with wooden stops for concrete that will form the Metfield connector was in place alongside Manchester Drive.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A section of the Back 40 trail is closed to allow work on the Metfield connector greenway extension. Drainage pipes sit ready for installation.

