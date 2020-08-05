GOLF OPERATIONS AND COVID-19 --

Bella Vista golf is following the National Guidelines set by the PGA and NGF. For POA information and updates on covid-19, go to BellaVistaPOA.com.

GOLF GROUPS --

The Bella Vista Women's Five + Four Hole Golf Association is accepting members for the 2020 golf season. Founded in 1973, the group welcomes POA members of all skill levels.

The group primarily plays at Brittany golf course where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Play is on Monday, with morning tee times April through October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. No handicaps are used. Print an application on https://sites.google.com/site/bv5wga.

Annual dues are $12. Make checks payable to Women's 5-Hole Golf Association. Mail checks and application forms to Carlotta Harned, 9 Sheneman Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

GOLF TOURNAMENTS --

2020 Schedule -- POA Tournaments and Events

Date^Tournament^Location

Aug. 8^ Parent Child Championship^Brittany

Aug. 15-16^Men's and Senior Men's Club Championship^Country Club

Aug. 22^Alzheimer's Golf Classic^Kingswood

Fall TBD -- Rescheduled^Shot in the Dark!^Highlands

Sept. 12^Prostate Cancer^Country Club/Kingswood

Sept. 19^Mission Impossible: The Superintendent's Revenge^Dogwood

Oct. 10^Rally in Pink^Country Club/Kingswood

Nov. 11^Veteran's Day ^Country Club/Kingswood

Community Tournaments --

Date^Tournament Location

Sept. 7^Friends of Dogwood/Brittany^Dogwood/Brittany

Charity Tournaments --

Date^Tournament^Location

Sept. 5^Gravette^High School^Highlands