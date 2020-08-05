Photo submitted Well maintained and beautiful are two considerations in honoring Bella Vista residents with Yard of the Month distinctions. Jay and Francine Lacy of 6 Guilford Drive take home the award for August.

Jay and Francine Lacy of 6 Guilford Drive in Bella Vista were selected as winners of the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month contest for August.

Jay and Francine are originally from Kansas, although Jay, who plays golf several times a week, has been in Bella Vista for more than 20 years. They are newlyweds, marrying in November 2019. They both take great pride in their yard and have a lovely front, side and backyard full of birds, plants and nature.

The Bella Vista Garden Club thanked Jay and Francine for yet another example of a well-kept yard and helping to keep Bella Vista beautiful year-round.

The Bella Vista Garden Club promotes and rewards exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their properties, contributing to the overall appearance of the community at large.

All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of BVGC, who select the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal.

To nominate a yard today via email at [email protected] or call JB at 479-268-8325. Please provide the address and the homeowner's name if known. All nominations will run for future recognition.

