Weather History by Staff Report | Today at 5:00 a.m.

Monday, April 20

Hi: 73 Lo: 42

Precip: 0.91 inches

Tuesday, April 21

Hi: 76 Lo: 46

Precip: none

Wednesday, April 22

Hi: 64 Lo: 54

Precip: 1.05 inches

Thursday, April 23

Hi: 71 Lo: 53

Precip: 0.06 inches

Friday, April 24

Hi: 72 Lo: 53

Precip: 0.53 inches

Saturday, April 25

Hi: 67 Lo: 50

Precip: 0.01 inches

Sunday, April 26

Hi: 72 Lo: 43

Precip: none

PRECIPITATION

To date in 2020: 18.58 inches

www.weather.com

Community on 04/29/2020

Print Headline: Weather History

