Ongoing construction will require a change in traffic patterns, including the closure of the northbound exit 93, according to a news release issued by ARDOT.

The exit, closed Monday, sent traffic off U.S. Highway 71 and onto the Arkansas 549 roundabout. In the document, ARDOT urged northbound travelers to use earlier exits to enter Bentonville.

Friday and Saturday of this week, northbound traffic, before its prior intersection with Exit 93, is expected to be shifted onto a new stretch of pavement to continue north on U.S. Highway 71. According to the document, this temporary routing will be in place for approximately one year.

The timing of these plans may be affected by weather, according to the news release.

The news release urges people to watch for warning signs and safety personnel and be cautious while traveling through the work zone.

These closures are part of a project that will ultimately remove the roundabout and replace it with a bridge carrying U.S. Highway 71 onto Arkansas Highway 549, featuring a single-point urban interchange to allow traffic to enter and exit the interstate near the Bentonville and Bella Vista border.

General News on 04/29/2020