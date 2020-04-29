Sign in
RE Company seeks sign variance by Keith Bryant | Today at 5:00 a.m.

The board of zoning adjustments unanimously approved a variance to replace a sign for The Greens II on Watkins Way during its Thursday, April 23, regular meeting.

The variance request came from Festiva Real Estate Holding LLC., which wished to replace a sign for The Greens II, which is on a parcel zoned R-1 residential and as such requires a variance for a permanent sign.

City staff recommended approval contingent upon the sign following city landscaping requirements for permanent monument signs and city lighting requirements.

Senior planner Derek Linn explained the proposed sign will be located at the intersection of Watkins Way and the POA's large parking lot near Riordan Hall and other POA properties.

The proposed sign will be 12 feet wide by seven feet tall, with a total height of 10 feet.

The sign would sit alongside a very low traffic residential road, which is also a dead-end street, he added, and the proposal does fit size requirements.

