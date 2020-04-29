Erna E. Bergen w pic

Erna E. Bergen, 98, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Saturday, April 18, 2020.

She was born Dec. 3, 1921, in Dortmund, Germany, to Arthur Fredrick and Louise Weigle. She moved to Milwaukee, Wis., when she was five years old to live near her aunt. They moved to Bella Vista in the 1980s. She worked as a secretary for Square D and was a member of Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin Bergen; and god-daughter, Barbara.

Inurnment will be in Milwaukee.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Ernest Anthony Nagy

Ernest Anthony Nagy, 84, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.

He was born April 20, 1935, to Stephen and Sophia Nagy in Ellwood City, Penn. His parents were born in Hungary, he is the first generation born an American. He was raised in Ellwood City where he played basketball and graduated from Lincoln High School. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers and worked as a mailman for 30 years in Shreveport, La.

Survivors are his wife of 18 years, Judy Nagy; children, Kathy (Jerry) Healy of Tulsa, Debbie Benet of Monterey, Tenn., Cindy (James) Bedwell of Sherwood, Ark., and Lisa Youngblood of LaBelle, Fla.; eight grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Cichy of Bella Vista.

Memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712 or to Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Jerry C. Smith

Jerry C. Smith, 97, of Bella Vista, died peacefully after a stroke on April 22, 2020.

He was a veteran of WWII. His six holes-in-one, all after the age of 71, earned him a reputation at the First Baptist Church of Bella Vista as the "Minister of Golf."

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; a granddaughter; two brothers; and his parents.

He is survived by five children and 12 grandchildren.

