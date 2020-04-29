NFPA's online resources help educate kids about fire safety through fun, engaging activities, lesson plans, videos and interactive games

Remaining at home during the covid-19 pandemic is tricky for just about all of us, but it can prove extra challenging for families with young children who are working to keep little ones busy and engaged. The National Fire Protection Association offers a wealth of free, educational resources that can help use this time wisely while delivering potentially life-saving impact.

NFPA's Learn Not to Burn program is a core-curriculum aligned, time-tested set of lesson plans designed to teach basic but critical fire safety messages to children in grades pre-K-2, and can easily be taught by parents at home. The plans include information about smoke alarms, matches and lighter safety, never going back inside a burning building, and how to call the fire department in an emergency, among other key messages.

"While parents and caregivers may not typically have much time to address fire safety at home, they now have a unique opportunity to incorporate associated educational activities with the children in their home," said Andrea Vastis, senior director of public education at NFPA. "Our resources give them all the tools they need."

Sparky's School House offers NFPA lesson plans online, along with crafts, songs, videos, and a host of other kid-focused resources that are accessible for free. NFPA's public education website also offers coloring sheets and other activities that reinforce its fire safety messages to young children, while providing detailed information for adults about installing, testing and maintaining smoke alarms, as well as guidelines for developing and practicing a home escape plan.

"Many of NFPA's recommended fire safety activities, for kids and adults alike, require a bit of investigating and physical activity around the home, which can be extra helpful as parents work to keep their kids active in the weeks ahead," said Vastis.

Kids can also visit Sparky the Fire Dog's website at www.Sparky.org, which also features online games, videos, award-winning apps, and other activities that make learning about fire safety engaging, easy and fun.

"Sparky is a great ambassador of fire safety information," said Vastis. "His website receives more than 220,000 visitors each year, so we know kids like coming back to play and keep learning."

For more about ways to stay safe from fires at home, visit www.nfpa.org/public-education.

About the National Fire Protection Association

Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global self-funded nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

About Sparky the Fire Dog

Sparky the Fire Dog was created for the NFPA in 1951 and has been the organization's official mascot and spokesdog ever since. He is a widely recognized fire safety icon who is beloved by children and adults alike. In addition to connecting with the public through educational programs, he has a very active website, sparky.org, which allows kids to explore and learn about fire safety in a trusted, interactive environment. Sparky the Fire Dog is a registered trademark of NFPA.

