Courtesy Van

Due to the covid-19 outbreak, the precautions issued by the governor and to ensure the safety of our customers and drivers, the Courtesy Van is suspending all service until it is deemed safe to operate by health officials. Stay tuned for the time it is able to restart service.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

Closed to the public until further notice.

Bella Vista Library

Closed until further notice. Check out the library website for all current information at bvpl.org. Also, Hoopla is a good way to access many things digitally. With just your library card, you can access music, movies, TV shows, ebooks and graphic novels online for free. Find it on the website under DISCOVER -- DIGITAL SERVICES.

Bella Vista Clubs

Christian Women's Connection --The Prayer Connection will not be meeting on Tuesday, May 5, and the Christian Women's Connection will not be meeting Tuesday, May 12.

BV Civil War Roundtable -- The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable is canceling the May 7 meeting due to the continued concerns over the covid-19 virus. The group hopes to conduct its June meeting on June 4, at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. For more information, call 479-790-4138.

Village Lake Writers -- Due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, The Village Lake Writers and Poets has launched FaceBook Livestream for the monthly writers' meeting May 13, featuring local writer Gail L. Cowdin. Using the internet, log on and then go to its Facebook Page, Village Lake Writers & Poets, to view the live stream at 11 a.m. People will be able to view and comment in real-time. Also, the Book Talks will be posted to VLWP FB Page for your review afterward at any time. A big thank you goes to local author Gail Cowdin's willingness to give this a try! Please, help support her writing by purchasing via the author website or Amazon.

Kiwanis Mother's Day Plant Sale -- Due to covid-19 current conditions, the annual Mother's Day Plant Sale, always held the Saturday a week before Mother's Day, has been canceled. The Kiwanis Club suggests contacting its supplier directly at Matkins Greenhouse and Flowers, 205 Southwest Third Street in Bentonville for your Mother's Day needs. The Kiwanis Club supports children through scholarships and Head Start holiday dinners with the yearly sale of the hanging baskets and is disappointed to cancel this yearly fundraiser.

American Legion Golf Tournament

The 13th Annual American Legion golf tournament, originally set for June 13, has been rescheduled for Aug. 29. The event is being held at Kingswood Golf Course and is an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

If you have already entered a team for the tournament, and are still planning on playing, you do not need to do anything. However, if you have entered and wish to receive a refund, contact Douglas Grant at 479-426-8723, or email to usaf7078@yahoo.com.

Tee box sponsorships are still available and in-kind donations from local businesses for door prizes are welcome.

Bella Vista Area Radio Club -- The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is holding online meetings while in-person monthly meetings are temporarily suspended. Anyone interested in amateur radio should "tune in" to the club's YouTube Live webcasts at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Links to the YouTube Channel and the club's Facebook Group are at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org. License exams have also been temporarily suspended. More information is available online, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.

City of Bella Vista

Republic Services Bulk Waste Collection -- As of April 27, Republic Services has reinstated the bulk waste collection service.

Due to covid-19 concerns, the Bella Vista Farmers Market opening day has been postponed until further notice.

Property Owners Association

The Bella Vista POA encourages everyone to fly their American flag in support of our healthcare workers and first responders.

News on the I-49 / U.S. 71 interchange: Construction to build the new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Highway 71 and Interstate 49 in Bentonville requires new traffic patterns, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials. Weather permitting, crews will shift traffic in several phases to continue with construction. Crews will use message boards, construction barrels, and barriers during the shift. Friday, May 1, and Saturday, May 2: Northbound I-49 main-lane traffic will be shifted onto temporary pavement prior to Exit 93 to continue northbound on U.S. 71. This traffic pattern is estimated to be in place for approximately a year.

Dog Park/Walking Update -- The CDC has recommended closing dog parks due to covid-19 so effective immediately, the Loch Lomond Dog Park is closed until further notice. Also, please do not walk your dogs on the golf courses/paths. We are very concerned with safety since our courses are very busy right now.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, Branchwood, Riordan Hall, and Metfield Clubhouse Recreation Centers remain closed.

• All park restrooms and BVPOA playgrounds are closed.

• Kingsdale Tennis Complex, Branchwood Tennis/Pickleball, and Metfield Park Pickleball courts remain closed due to a recommendation by the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

• Blowing Springs Campground is not taking new reservations during April. While we can, we will honor existing reservations for Arkansas residents. No (new) out of state residents will be allowed to camp at the park during April. However, if they were already staying at the park before the April 4 Gov. Hutchinson Executive Order on out of state travelers, they will be allowed to stay at the park as many cannot return home. The Park is closed to traffic in the back by the Spring and Arboretum. Members can park at the front of the park in the designated Trailhead parking lot. Foot traffic will be allowed in the park for now but no cars outside of camper vehicles.

The following amenities are open or have limited access:

• The marina at Lakepoint (pontoon and fishing boat rentals are limited to immediate family members only)

• Trails

• The Bella Vista POA Facebook page is live-streaming fitness classes at 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday. You are able to watch at any time of the day from the Facebook page if you miss the 9 a.m. start time.

• The Member Services, Water Department, Maintenance and Construction offices remain closed to public access but the staff will be answering calls and emails. Many items can be handled online or by calling: Member Services -- 479-855-8000, option 2; Water Department -- 479-855-8000, option 1

• BV Bar & Grill (479-855-5117) and Lakepoint (479-855-8110) allow curbside service and delivery (through Bite Squad) available, but the dining rooms are closed. All banquets and large events have been canceled. Highlands Pub is closed.

The POA continues to monitor the actions and requests of the state of Arkansas and will keep the public updated as new information is released that impacts the POA.

Surrounding Area

Walton Arts Center -- Walton Arts Center has launched two initiatives focused on providing entertainment options that can be enjoyed at home. A weekly webcast (heARTs to homes) produced by Walton Arts Center airs at 6 p.m. every Saturday on the nonprofit performing arts center's Facebook page and YouTube channel. Each family-friendly episode features performances by artists and arts organizations along with recommendations of other online performances that you can watch during the week and arts activities the whole family can enjoy. As a way to support our NWA businesses, Walton Arts Center is also partnering with several local restaurants each week. Viewers are encouraged to order dinner from a featured restaurant and plan an arts night in. Information about each week's featured performances and restaurants, along with links to related content can be found at waltonartscenter.org/hearts-to-homes. If you are looking for entertainment options throughout the week, visit Walton Arts Center's Virtual Stage. This curated list of digital performances is available to help you connect virtually and experience the performing arts at your convenience. The page is updated weekly with new performance opportunities and resources.

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History -- As a public health precaution due to covid-19, the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History will be closed to the public and is suspending programs, events, public meeting room use, and outreach until further notice. Museum staff members will continue to work during the closure, researchers may call or email the museum with questions. For more information, call the Shiloh Museum at 479-750-8165 or email shiloh@springdalear.gov.

Community on 04/29/2020