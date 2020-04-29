Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista David Duncan of Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory recently shared how funerals have been changed by social distancing.

Saying goodbye to a loved one has not been excluded from the many things impacted by the covid-19 outbreak.

David Duncan, co-owner and manager of Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, shared how his business has seen things change.

"It's been interesting," he said. "We're trying to find that fine line between what the family wanted or the deceased wanted and safety."

Federal and state guidelines have limited indoor gatherings to 10 people with social distancing, making traditional funerals and visitations nearly impossible. Duncan said often families have opted for holding a graveside service at this time and holding a larger celebration of life later on. Viewings are still held, but only 10 people are allowed in the building at a time.

He said the state has not restricted how many people can attend a graveside service.

"We had a graveside service at a private cemetery and the family brought lawn chairs and a PA system, and it was a nice day and it turned out well," he said.

However, he said, at the VA national cemeteries, which are on federal ground, family members are not allowed to hold funerals of any kind. Those cemeteries are doing direct burials, Duncan said. The family is allowed to watch at a distance from their vehicles, but there are no military honors. He said later on when social distancing restrictions are lifted, families will be able to hold memorial services or celebrations of life with military honors.

He noted a lot of times family members cannot attend viewings if they live in a state with a stay-at-home order, or, if they could leave, they are afraid they could not return home.

Duncan shared that people with family members in nursing homes or hospitals have not been able to visit them, even if they are terminal.

"Some nursing homes are opening up windows and the family can visit them that way," he said.

Despite the considerable changes, everyone has been understanding, Duncan said.

"Everyone's been wonderful," he said. "Even for us as a funeral home, when someone dies, we have to go to the facility and bring them back, so we have to keep ourselves safe" while keeping others safe.

He said the hardest thing to adjust to for him has been not shaking hands with everyone who comes through the door of the funeral home.

Even with all the changes, people are still finding ways to cope.

"We're trying to give them the time to say goodbye," Duncan said. "The hardest are the ones that can't be here."

He added family members take pictures or get on Skype or Facebook Live or Facetime to let the family out of town see the funeral or viewing.

General News on 04/29/2020