BELLA VISTA -- On a warm spring afternoon, golf carts were lined up like train cars at Bella Vista Country Club.

On the No. 18 green, a group of players stood a few feet off the edge, then one-by-one finished the hole with a short putt.

There was nothing extraordinary about the putts, except that the ball did not make that familiar and satisfying clunk when it hit the bottom of the plastic cup. The ball never reached the bottom.

An orange foam pool "noodle" just below the lip of the cup prevented the golf ball from going all the way into the cup. And that wasn't the only thing different about the round. The players did not offer their usual congratulatory handshakes when the final putt was made, instead just offering a tip of the cap.

When they piled back into their golf carts and headed back to the clubhouse, they each rode alone -- one rider, one bag strapped to the back of the cart.

Golf in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic has presented its challenges, said Darryl Muldoon, the director of golf operations for the Bella Vista POA's golf courses, but play has continued with social distancing measures in place and more focus on sanitation.

"We're following all the guidelines," Muldoon said. "We've removed all the trash cans from the course and the ball washers. We've put pool noodles in the cups so that the customer does not have to touch the flagstick or cup."

Muldoon said other adjustments have been made, like adding additional time between tee times from 8 minutes to 13 minutes.

"It's working wonderfully," Muldoon said. "You can see it. We're trying to keep everybody safe. Outdoor living is what you want and everybody is abiding."

At Springdale Country Club, longtime pro Roy Hobbs said his course is also following the guidelines of one rider per cart, but that has meant overall play is down, he said.

Despite the limitations and even with fewer golfers on the course and around the clubhouse, Hobbs is thankful the course has remained open to offer people a chance to exercise and socialize, even if it is from a safe distance.

"We're one of the few places still open and people want to get outside," said Hobbs. "People can still get out and have a good time."

Perhaps the biggest change at Springdale Country Club is off the course, where the outdoor tables and chairs at the clubhouse have been removed. That means golfers can't come in off the course and rehash their round with food or drinks in a social setting, often embellishing that straight 8-foot putt that somehow grows to a twisting, turning 20-footer.

"That has been the biggest adjustment," Hobbs said. "People have their routine that they follow and changing that routine has been a challenge for some of our members."

A number of fundraiser events have also been canceled, and Hobbs is trying to come to grips that the annual Chick-A-Tee tournament will also likely fall victim to covid-19. That event is traditionally played on Father's Day weekend.

"Right now it's still on, but I'm doubting it will happen," Hobbs said. "There is a food and beverage component with it for 200 people, so if we're limited to only 10 people, that would mean we'd need to cancel."

Fayetteville Country Club has also canceled a number of annual tournaments, including the Fayetteville Hall of Greats and Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder's Cops and Friends fundraiser event. The annual member-guest tournament in June is also in limbo, said Bill Agler, who has been the PGA club pro for 16 years.

"There are a couple of events that we're still hoping can be rescheduled," Agler said. "But several others are lost for this year."

Agler said just last week the club started allowing the use of club-owned carts on a single-rider plan. Prior to that, it was a private cart or walkers only.

"We've actually seen an uptick in numbers, which is surprising considering they were restricted to walking if they did not have a private cart," Agler said. "But everyone is cooperating well and seems to be obliging to the rules. As long as we follow the guidelines, we'll continue to stay open."

Muldoon said pro shops at the Bella Vista courses have taken the biggest hit financially. The shops are operating under strict regulations. Customers can still get merchandise by ordering online, but they cannot spend time in the shop picking up merchandise or trying on shirts and shoes.

"That has definitely hurt our sales," Muldoon said. "We're selling the necessities like gloves and balls. People can call ahead and order a dozen Pro Vs or they can order a shirt and we'll have it for them to pick up when they get here."

Club repair and club fitting operations have closed for April, but Muldoon is hopeful those will reopen in May.

The driving ranges in Bella Vista have remained open with modifications. The driving bays are restricted to every other bay to comply with social distancing, and the range balls at Tanyard Creek are window check-out only.

"Golf is all about that social networking," Muldoon said, "but they are getting out and that is our main objective, to get them out and enjoy this weather."

