The virtual offering of plants to fulfill the Bella Vista Garden Club's annual Spring Plant Sale has proceeded quite smoothly according to Dory Hammeke. Plants may be purchased online and picked up at a designated time at the wastewater plant in Bella Vista.

Normally, this location would be the site where hundreds of avid gardeners would gather on the first Saturday in May to search among a large volume of plants to fill their gardens. The club had to make alternate plans when the coronavirus began its nationwide rampage.

The Garden Club had to ensure that shoppers could pick up their orders in a safe manner. Club members have loaded plants into the trunks of shopper's cars while wearing protective masks and gloves, thus ensuring the safety of shoppers.

The club will have another sale on Facebook's Marketplace this week. It will be on Thursday, April 30. There will be three types of zinnias, Thumbelina, Lilliput Mix and Giant Double. Also available will be three different types of succulents and a small variety of houseplants.

How to View the Plants

1. Open or log into your Facebook account, then click on the icon for Marketplace. The Marketplace site should appear.

2. Next, click the magnifying glass (search icon) in the upper right-hand corner.

3. Type in these exact words. "BVGC Plant Sale" (Case sensitive). A picture of the plants will appear.

How to Purchase a Plant

1. Click on the picture of the plant.

2. The screen will say "Is this available?"

3. Click "Send" (usually located in the blue box).

4. Wait for a response. Messages will be responded to as quickly as possible.

5. When a sale is complete, through the chat bar, you will be given two payment options: Use a PayPal account or bring the exact amount of sale in cash or check in a sealed envelope.

A designated time will be provided for pickup at the wastewater plant in Bella Vista.

