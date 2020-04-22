Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Workers use heavy equipment to flatten a hillside for the eventual southbound lane on Arkansas Highway 549, future U.S. Highway 71.

Work continues on the Bella Vista Bypass and will require overnight lane closures.

A project to complete Arkansas Highway 549, future U.S. Highway 71, with completion estimated for late 2021, will see overnight lane closures this week.

According to a press release issued by ARDOT, lane closures should be expected from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. until Friday.

Closures will be on the on-ramp to I-49 northbound and on the east and westbound lanes of Arkansas Highway 549 between the roundabout and West McKissic Creek Road while workers lay barriers and pipes, according to the press release.

Workers will use police, flagging and signage to direct traffic and keep vehicles moving along these roads during the construction hours.

According to the press release, ARDOT is encouraging members of the public to be cautious near the construction zones.

General News on 04/22/2020