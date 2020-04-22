Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista County Road, one of the last unpaved roads in the city, has been graded and widened in preparation for a paving project expected to be performed later this year.

While many workers are staying home, Bella Vista's street department is staying busy with everyday work and preparations for upcoming projects.

Streets superintendent Mike Button said that while workers are out, they are taking precautions.

Two major paving projects are planned this year for County Road and Rothbury Drive, which workers have been preparing for.

County Road is one of the only remaining unpaved streets in the city, and workers have worked to widen and smooth the formerly narrow, rough road in anticipation of a paving project later this year.

"This particular road was very narrow and dangerous to drive and now it will be wide and very nice once we are complete," he said.

A section of Rothbury Drive is expected to be widened as well, using some rights-of-way dedicated by adjacent property owners, he said, and Carroll Electric will need to move a power pole in the area to allow the street to be widened into a proper two-lane road.

Workers are also preparing for streets resurfacing, which will be performed by contractors the city council agreed to hire during the March 23 regular meeting, he said.

Further, mowing in the city rights-of-way along streets is starting this week and will continue into fall, he said.

General News on 04/22/2020