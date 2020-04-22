From the Bella Vista Property Owners Association email update: The Recreation and Fitness Centers are closed and the best recommendations we have for the covid-19 pandemic are to stay away from groups and limit our social exposure. So what's a person to do to stay active, manage stress and reduce boredom? Try the tips below:

Live Stream Fitness Classes: Thursday at 9 a.m. go to the Bella Vista POA Facebook page and take a fitness class from home. We will offer a different class each day. You'll also be able to go back later and view the class on YouTube.com or on the POA Facebook page: Facebook.com/bvvpoa.

Trails: The Back 40, Little Sugar, Branchwood (paved) Trail, Tanyard Creek and Lake Bella Vista (paved) Trail, and Razorback Greenway (paved) are all open. Biking, hiking, walking and trail running are excellent ways to stay fit and get outdoors for the necessary fresh air and vitamin D. Just remember to practice good social distancing when using the trails. Remember the 6-feet rule and double that for riding behind someone. Wash your hands after returning home.

Kayak/Paddleboard: Whether you own your own kayak or paddleboard or want to rent one from the marina at Lakepoint, paddling is a great way to enjoy spring, explore the lakes or creeks. The Marina is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Disc Golf at Branchwood: Take time to play the 18-hole disc golf course at Branchwood park. You can play just a few holes or practice on the 18th green basket located to the left of the Branchwood Rec Center.

Download a Fitness App: There are a number of great fitness apps that are free. One of my favorites is the Nike Training Club (NTC).

Watch a YouTube video: Search fitness videos.

Play with the kids: Take some time outside to play catch, frisbee or kick a soccer ball around. If you don't have children, just play like one.

Pushups, Squats and Lunges, oh my: Some of the most beneficial exercises for the total body include the following:

Push-ups: If you find these difficult, try a wall push-up.

Squats: Sit back with your weight back towards your heels and keep the chest open and lifted.

Lunges: Try walking lunges alternating legs or simply do standing lunges. Work the right leg first, stepping forward to bring your right knee over the ankle. Repeat on left. Complete 10 repetitions on each side as a good goal to start.

Planks: Full body planks or modified on the knees works the core and the entire body.

Dance: Turn up your favorite music and dance! Dancing is a great way to get cardio exercise, burn calories and just have fun.

Stay healthy and safe with these fitness options.

Community on 04/22/2020