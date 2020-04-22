Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results
Brittany, April 15 -- Low Two Man Team Net
A-Flight: First (tie) -- Jim Edgar and Gerald Swope/Bob Bumgardner and Ken Miller (65); third, Don Cowell and Jack Doyle (69)
B-Flight: First -- Stan Allison and James Smith (65); second, Dennis Berg and Keith Hall (70); third (tie), Tom Bailey and Randy Dietz/Ralph Trigg and Blind Draw (72)
C-Flight: First -- Ken Uhler and Chet Campbell (65); second, Bob Mierendorf and Bob Davis (68); third, Jerry Young and Paul Williamsen (69)
D-Flight: First -- Merrill Johnson and Phillip Bode (63); second, Dale Zumbro and Al Hvidsten (67); third, Steve Hacker and Austin Miller (70)Sports on 04/22/2020
