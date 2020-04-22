Sign in
LETTER: Uncontrolled growth example by Paul Bickford Bella Vista | April 22, 2020 at 5:21 a.m.

As an example of Bella Vista's "uncontrolled growth," in 2010 Deerhurst Lane's 11 residents were mostly over 65 and retired. The street was quiet and, on surrounding Lake Rayburn, one would see an occasional fisherman or canoe. Homes "For Sale" sold slowly.

Beginning around 2014, neighborhood changes began. Young families with children began to take residence. By 2017, the neighborhood was lighting up and becoming alive! By 2019, one could witness, at various times, at least eight little ones walking their dogs, sometimes with Mom and Dad, and riding bikes and scooters.

The lake became significantly more active with kayaks, paddleboards, more fishermen, many new docks, and families of little swimmers. Also, homes increased in value and new ones sprouted up!

Bottom line: If you want to see our communities continue to prosper, expand and enjoy our amenities, vote for Brandenburg, Hudec, and Simms.

Paul Bickford

Bella Vista

Editorial on 04/22/2020

Print Headline: Uncontrolled growth example

