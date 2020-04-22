I've been visiting Bella Vista and living here part-time since my grandparents moved here in 1977. My career required I spend much of my time in big cities, but I promised myself that I'd move here permanently as soon as I possibly could. I managed to do this 16 years ago, and it's the best thing I ever did.

I left the big city far behind. I didn't try to bring it with me. I adapted to life in Bella Vista. I didn't try to make Bella Vista adapt to me. My work still requires that I make occasional trips out of town. But each time I return, and my plane descends into XNA, I look out the window at my beautiful hills and tears well up.

"This is my own, my native land," as Sir Walter Scott wrote.

I step off the plane, look around and thank God I live in the most beautiful place on earth.

Curiously, there are some who step off that same plane, look around and see nothing but money to be made. They dream of transforming Bella Vista into the same place from which they just escaped. They are blind.

Bella Vista is at a crossroads. Do we want to retain all the things that make our town so special? Or do we want to follow in the footsteps of countless towns across the country by cashing in on our precious resources, losing ourselves in the process?

That's the issue at stake in the current board of directors election.

In my last letter, I strongly endorsed board candidates Joy Sawyer, John Goodman Jr and Sandy Fosdick. I've spoken to each of them at great length. They understand the issues at stake in this election.

They will maintain our golf courses and other amenities. They will be fiscally responsible, honest and transparent. They will listen and make decisions based on feedback from us, the membership.

I once again urge all members to research the candidates. Their profiles are at the POA web site, and they are all over social media. Search and you'll find many results.

Your future, our future as a town, is your decision.

Kevin Dooley

Bella Vista

Editorial on 04/22/2020