I just finished reading the article in today's Weekly Vista entitled "POA election slated to go." The last sentence of that article references candidates stating that "healing divisions among the members is the biggest challenge."

I am in possession of an email, dated May 18, 2018, from one of the candidates quoted, who, in response to my expression of concerns regarding the POA, told me: "If you feel you made a bad decision to move here, you should get out while houses are selling quickly."

Does this sound like someone who is interested in healing divisions? Rhetoric is cheap. Constructive action and responses are hard work. I agree with the many people who have advised us to do our homework, really dig into the candidates' backgrounds and attitudes. We all have a lot on the line.

Chris Tabat

Bella Vista

Editorial on 04/22/2020