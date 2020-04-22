Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
LETTER: I had to laugh by Chris Tabat Bella Vista | April 22, 2020 at 5:21 a.m.

I just finished reading the article in today's Weekly Vista entitled "POA election slated to go." The last sentence of that article references candidates stating that "healing divisions among the members is the biggest challenge."

I am in possession of an email, dated May 18, 2018, from one of the candidates quoted, who, in response to my expression of concerns regarding the POA, told me: "If you feel you made a bad decision to move here, you should get out while houses are selling quickly."

Does this sound like someone who is interested in healing divisions? Rhetoric is cheap. Constructive action and responses are hard work. I agree with the many people who have advised us to do our homework, really dig into the candidates' backgrounds and attitudes. We all have a lot on the line.

Chris Tabat

Bella Vista

Editorial on 04/22/2020

Print Headline: I had to laugh....

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT