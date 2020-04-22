Courtesy Van

Due to the covid-19 outbreak, the precautions issued by the governor and to ensure the safety of our customers and drivers, the Courtesy Van is suspending all service until it is deemed safe to operate by health officials. Stay tuned for the time it is able to restart service.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

Closed to the public until further notice.

Bella Vista Library

Closed until further notice. Check out the library website for all current information at bvpl.org. Also, Hoopla is a good way to access many things digitally. With just your library card, you can access music, movies, TV shows, ebooks and graphic novels online for free. Find it on the website under DISCOVER -- DIGITAL SERVICES.

Bella Vista Clubs

BV Civil War Roundtable -- The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable is canceling the May 7 meeting due to the continued concerns over the covid-19 virus. The group hopes to conduct its June meeting on June 4, at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. For more information, call 479-790-4138.

Kiwanis Mother's Day Plant Sale -- Due to covid-19 current conditions, the annual Mother's Day Plant Sale, always held the Saturday a week before Mother's Day, has been canceled. The Kiwanis suggest contacting its supplier directly at Matkins Greenhouse and Flowers, 205 Southwest Third Street in Bentonville for your Mother's Day needs. The Kiwanis support children through scholarships and Head Start holiday dinners with the yearly sale of the hanging baskets and are disappointed to cancel this yearly fundraiser.

American Legion Golf Tournament

The 13th Annual American Legion golf tournament, originally set for June 13, has been rescheduled for Aug. 29. The event is being held at Kingswood Golf Course and is an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

If you have already entered a team for the tournament, and are still planning on playing, you do not need to do anything. However, if you have entered and wish to receive a refund, contact Douglas Grant at 479-426-8723, or email to usaf7078@yahoo.com.

Tee box sponsorships are still available and in-kind donations from local businesses for door prizes are welcome.

Bella Vista Area Radio Club -- The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is holding online meetings while in-person monthly meetings are temporarily suspended. Anyone interested in amateur radio should "tune in" to the club's YouTube Live webcasts at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Links to the YouTube Channel and the club's Facebook Group are at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org. License exams have also been temporarily suspended. More information is available online, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.

City of Bella Vista

Bella Vista City Council

The scheduled April meetings of the Bella Vista City Council have been canceled by Mayor Christie. The Work Session was to be held April 20, and the regular meeting was scheduled April 27. A quote from Mayor Christie: "I am cancelling both of these sessions to comply with the President's extension of isolation through the end of April as well as the continued growth in the number of cases in Arkansas. In addition there are currently no agenda items thanks to the items that Council addressed and approved during our March meeting."

Republic Services has suspended its weekly bulk item pickup. All residents are encouraged to be sure their trash is bagged and placed inside the provided trash cart. No other trash will be collected.

Due to covid-19 concerns, the Bella Vista Farmers Market opening day has been postponed until further notice.

Property Owners Association

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, Branchwood, Riordan Hall, and Metfield Clubhouse Recreation Centers remain closed.

• All park restrooms are closed.

• Kingsdale Tennis Complex, Branchwood Tennis/Pickleball, and Metfield Park Pickleball courts remain closed due to a recommendation by the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

• All BVPOA playgrounds are closed.

• Blowing Springs Campground is not taking new reservations during April. Existing reservations for Arkansas residents will be honored. No (new) out-of-state residents will be allowed to camp at the park during April. However, if they were already staying at the park before the April 4 Governor Hutchinson executive order on out-of-state travelers, they will be allowed to stay at the park as many cannot return home. The park is closed to traffic in the back by the spring and arboretum. Members can park at the front of the park in the designated trailhead parking lot. Foot traffic will be allowed in the park for now but no cars outside of camper vehicles.

The following amenities are open or have limited access:

• The marina at Lakepoint (pontoon and fishing boat rentals are limited to immediate family members only)

• Trails

• The Bella Vista POA Facebook page is live-streaming fitness classes at 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday. You are able to watch at any time of the day from the Facebook page if you miss the 9 a.m. start time.

• The Member Services, Water Department, Maintenance and Construction offices remain closed to public access but the staff will be answering calls and emails. Many items can be handled online or by calling:

Member Services -- 479-855-8000, option 2

Water Department -- 479-855-8000, option 1

• BV Bar & Grill (479-855-5117) and Lakepoint (479-855-8110) allow curbside service and delivery (through Bite Squad) available, but the dining rooms are closed. All banquets and large events have been canceled. Highlands Pub is closed.

The POA continues to monitor the actions and requests of the state of Arkansas and will keep the public updated as new information is released that impacts the POA.

Surrounding Area

AGFC -- With covid-19 affecting many businesses in the state, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will extend the temporary closure of AGFC offices, nature and education centers and shooting ranges until further notice. Wildlife management areas, boat ramps, lakes and fishing accesses controlled by the AGFC remain open at this time.

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area -- Due to covid-19, all Arkansas State Park programs have been canceled through May 13. Please note that all media inquiries regarding the cancellation of Arkansas State Park programming due to covid-19 need to be directed to Melissa Whitfield, chief of communications of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism.

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History -- As a public health precaution due to covid-19, the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History will be closed to the public and is suspending programs, events, public meeting room use, and outreach through the end of April. "We will continue to monitor the situation and plan to determine in mid-April, dependent on the public health risk, whether to resume programming and reopen the museum," said museum director Allyn Lord. "Since museum staff members will continue to work during the closure, researchers may call or email the museum with questions about our regional history," added Lord. For more information, call the Shiloh Museum at 479-750-8165 or email shiloh@springdalear.gov.

Community on 04/22/2020