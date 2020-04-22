Bella Vista's lone hospital hasn't been hit with a wave of covid-19 patients, but preparations are in place to keep staff and patients safe.

Korene Christianson, director of emergency services for Mercy, said that the hospital has been screening patients and visitors on entry in a process called forward triage.

"Before they even come in, we're taking their temperature," she said. "We're asking the right questions."

Patients displaying covid-19 symptoms are brought to a negative airflow isolation room, and any patients with respiratory issues are kept separate from other patient groups.

Fortunately, there has not been a surge in patients in the area, she said, and hospital staff are encouraging the public to maintain social distancing to help keep it that way.

"Our community members have a huge role in preventing our healthcare system from being overwhelmed," she said.

A dedicated yellow zone has been established upstairs in the building, she said, and specific nurses have been chosen who will work with covid-19 patients and no other patient groups while wearing full head-to-toe personal protective equipment to prevent the disease from spreading.

"Nobody wants to take this home to their families," Christianson said.

Testing is available, she said, though most testing is done through a dedicated clinic.

Anyone with a normal health-related emergency should be safe visiting the emergency room and anyone experiencing a serious emergency should call 911, she said.

For less serious issues, many patients can schedule a virtual doctor visit, using a video call to go over health issues with their doctor, she added.

It's a great way to get quick medication refills and talk to doctors about a wide array of potential health issues, and doctors can schedule a face-to-face visit if it's warranted, she said.

For everyone's safety, the hospital is also restricting visitors. If someone is dropping off a patient, it's very important to ensure the hospital has the correct name and number for whoever is speaking for the patient.

Additionally, Christianson said the emergency room has recently acquired tablet s that can make video calls easier and help family members comfort patients and speak with medical staff on their behalf.

All of these practices should be helpful, but they're also under constant scrutiny, she said.

As more information is available, the hospital's preparations are undergoing constant evaluation, tweaking and improvement, she said.

"Every single day there's something new or something that we should be doing differently," Christianson said.

