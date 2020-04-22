Photo submitted This and many other varieties of plants and flowers are available during the second phase of the BVGC annual Spring Plant sale.

According to Joal Miller, head of the Bella Vista Garden Club's annual Spring Plant Sale, the initial virtual offering of plants was launched successfully last week with tomato and coleus plants being purchased online and picked up by individuals at a designated time at the wastewater plant in Bella Vista.

Normally, this location would be the site where hundreds of avid gardeners would gather on the first Saturday in May to search among a large volume of plants to fill their gardens. The club had to make alternate plans when the coronavirus began its nationwide rampage.

The Garden club had to ensure that shoppers could pick up their orders in a safe manner. Club members were able to load plants into the trunks of shopper's cars while wearing protective masks and gloves, thus ensuring the safety of shoppers.

The Bella Vista Garden Club will continue with its spring plant sale online, offering pre-planted and creative planters, coleus, baby Roma and yellow pear cherry tomatoes beginning Wednesday, April 22. This is a virtual sale on Facebook Marketplace. Zinnia sales will occur in late April. The remainder of the club's perennials will be sold at a later date that is yet to be determined.

How to View the Plants

Open or log into your Facebook account, then click on the icon for Marketplace. The Marketplace site should appear. Next, click the magnifying glass (search icon) in the upper right-hand corner. Type in these exact words. "BVGC Plant Sale" (Case sensitive). A picture of the plants will appear.

How to Purchase a Plant

Click on the picture of the plant. The screen will say "Is this available?" Click "Send" (usually located in the blue box). Wait for a response. Messages will be responded to as quickly as possible. When a sale is complete, through the chat bar, you will be given two payment options: Use a PayPal account or bring the exact amount of sale in cash or check in a sealed envelope.

A designated time will be provided for pickup at the wastewater plant in Bella Vista.

Community on 04/22/2020