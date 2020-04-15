Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results

Berksdale and Kingswood, April 8 -- Two Hole Throw Out

A-Flight: First -- Ken Miller (22); second, Jim Edgar (23); third (tie), Bob Bumbardner and Dale Trainer (25)

B-Flight: First -- Dennis Berg (23); second, Randy Dietz (24); third (tie), Keith Hall and Ralph Nimmer (25)

C-Flight: First -- John Haynes (20); second, Everett Keller (21); third (tie), Bob Davis and Dale Zumbro (22)

D-Flight: First -- Gerald McGuffin (19); second, Phil Bode (21); third, Ken Uhler (22)

