Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary president Dick Schrad, left, stands at a safe distance from fire chief Steve Sims, Mercy director of emergency services Korene Christianson, street superintendent Mike Button, Mercy nurse manager Angel Hollis, mayor Peter Christie and police chief James Graves after presenting a series of gift cards for grocery stores and restaurants on behalf of the Rotary club.

The police and fire chiefs, street superintendent and senior staff from Mercy Bella Vista accepted gift cards on behalf of their departments Monday.

The 132 $20 gift cards, presented by the Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary, had a total value of $2,640. Rotary president Dick Schrad said he believes that's an impressive total for a 34-member organization.

When the idea was presented, Schrad said, club members approved it unanimously.

Schrad added he hopes to do more.

"Hopefully, we're not done," he said.

Mayor Peter Christie said the offer came as a pleasant surprise.

The gift cards issued to police officers were for Bella Vista restaurants because they often eat out on a shift, he said, and other workers got cards for Allen's grocery store because street workers rarely have time to take a break and typically pack a lunch, while firefighters cook during their shifts.

Workers at Mercy are putting in incredible hours while police and firefighters are working and in close contact with potentially ill individuals frequently.

Street workers may seem less obvious, he said, but their work is critical because without clear streets other emergency workers cannot arrive on-scene in time.

"That's a very nice thank you to our first responders," he said.

General News on 04/15/2020