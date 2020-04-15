The Bella Vista Police Department is shifting its focus in some ways and facing different types of calls as more people are staying home and safe distances become important.

Capt. Tim Cook said that while call volume is down overall, some types of calls are on the rise and officers are using the downtime as an opportunity to rack up more patrol miles.

With more people at home, patrolling neighborhoods is a great way to discourage potential trouble and help ensure people know the city has a police presence, he said.

With an increase in trail use, police have also increased bike patrols, he added.

"We are always still going to be here," he said.

While other calls have fallen, the department has seen a significant uptick in domestic disturbances, he said. The department has seen similar rises during ice storms that have left people at home for days at a time, he said.

"I think a lot of it is that, you know, people generally, as a family unit, don't spend this volume of time locked together at home," Cook said. "They're at home more and they're getting on each other's nerves."

Alcohol consumption has also increased, which has exacerbated some of these disturbances, he added.

Suspicious activity and noise complaint calls are also on the rise.

Cook said he believes this is a product of more people being home to see potential activity.

With a decrease in traffic and an impetus to spend less time in contact, officers are also performing fewer traffic stops, but they absolutely will make a stop if someone is spotted driving dangerously, he said.

"It doesn't mean crime gets a holiday," Cook said.

While the sudden changes have been jarring, the department may learn things -- like better use of personal protective equipment or better remote communications -- that could be helpful well past this emergency situation.

Further, he said, the department is working closely with the fire department and other city agencies, as well as the general public, which has been very helpful.

"It is very heartwarming to have the community be able to support us that much," he said.

General News on 04/15/2020