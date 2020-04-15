The POA Board of Directors election is underway. Ballots were mailed to all members in good standing on April 13. Most members will also receive an email. If you don't receive these in the next few days, you'll need to contact The Inspectors of Election (TIE) at 888-211-5332 or info@theinspectorsofelection.com.

The POA is not in charge of the election. You have a choice of mailing in your ballot or voting online. Just follow the instructions included with your ballot or email. Voting will continue through May 19. Winners will be announced at 6 p.m. May, 19, at the annual meeting at Riordan Hall.

I've written extensively about the direction our current board has been taking us. It's been following the 2015 Master Plan, which transforms our town into a "tourist destination" (a phrase that is used in the Master Plan), closes golf courses and opens up our amenities to the public. I've expressed concern over what uncontrolled growth means for us: increased traffic, increased trash, increased crime, overcrowding of our amenities. This is already happening.

I've stressed my belief that we need to change direction before we become Branson 2.0.

We have many riches in Bella Vista: great people, a more laid-back lifestyle, beautiful landscapes. Human nature being what it is, there are some who want to exploit those riches. The irony is that in the process of exploiting them, we end up losing them.

I attend all city council and board meetings, record them and share them with the membership in an attempt to keep my fellow members informed. I've learned as much as I can about the six candidates who are running for three seats on the board.

After careful consideration, I believe strongly that Joy Sawyer, John Goodman Jr. and Sandy Fosdick are the best people for the position.

They are energetic, smart and honest. They strongly support golf and our other amenities. They believe that the board of directors should be accountable to the membership, and that directors should serve the membership above all else. They believe in fiscal responsibility, openness and clear communication with the membership.

Please do your own investigation of the candidates. Their profiles are available at the POA website and all over social media. Search their names and you'll get many results. Email them yourself and ask questions. Above all, please vote. The future direction of Bella Vista is in our hands.

Kevin Dooley

Bella Vista

Editorial on 04/15/2020