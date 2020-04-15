The planning commission unanimously recommended approval for a property rezoning on Forest Hills Boulevard during its Monday, April 13 regular meeting, which was held online.

The rezoning request, which would rezone the property from R-E residential estate to R-O residential office, will go before the city council during its next regular meeting. The April 27 regular meeting has been cancelled, but Mayor Peter Christie said that the May 18 meeting is likely to be held, though it may be held virtually.

Senior planner Derek Linn said that city staff recommended approval for the rezoning application because of what surrounds the property in question.

The property is the east of the city's street department building, which is zoned commercial, and has additional R-E-zoned properties nearby.

R-O zoning is a hybrid designation that would make this property an excellent buffer, he said.

The commission also unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a fireworks stand on McNelly Road as well as a waiver for a second driveway on Rupert Lane and tabled a waiver and related lot split application near Evanton Road and Highlands Boulevard to give the applicant, Cooper Communities, time to revise the request to better fit city code.

