Lottery by Staff Report | April 15, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

Missouri Lotto

Wednesday, April 8

6-13-18-22-28-38

Saturday, April 11

3-6-22-23-24-35

Power Ball

Wednesday, April 8

2-37-39-48-54; PB:5

Saturday, April 11

22-29-30-42-47; PB: 17

MegaMillions

Tuesday, April 7

25-33-43-51-68; MB:20

Friday, April 10

2-11-21-57-60; MB: 13

Community on 04/15/2020

Print Headline: Lottery

