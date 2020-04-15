Editor Note: Submission was too late to print in the April 8 edition of the Weekly Vista.

Do you remember the Legend of the Touchstone? It's a great story to recall for Easter. According to that ancient legend, if you could find the touchstone on the coast of the Black Sea and hold it in your hand, everything you touched would turn to gold. You could recognize the touchstone by its warmth. The other stones would feel cold, but when you picked up the touchstone, it would turn warm in your hand.

Once a man sold everything he had and went to the coast of the Black Sea in search of the touchstone. He began immediately to walk along the shoreline picking up one stone after another in his diligent and intentional search for the touchstone. He was consumed with this dream. He wanted desperately to find this miraculous stone. However, after several days had passed, he suddenly realized that he was picking up the same stones again and again. So he devised a plan... pick up a stone; if it's cold, throw it into the sea. This he did for weeks and weeks.

Then one morning he went out to continue his search for the touchstone. He picked up a stone; it was cold... he threw it into the sea. He picked up another stone -- cold! He threw it into the sea. He picked up another stone ... it turned warm in his hand, and before he realized what he was doing ... he threw it into the sea!

That's a good parable for Easter, isn't it? Because that can so easily happen to us. We can come upon a miraculous moment like Easter ... we can feel it turn warm in our hands ... but then (so dulled by the routine) before we realize what we are doing ... we throw it away. Absentmindedly, mechanically, nonchalantly ... we toss it aside and miss the miracle of Easter.

This is Holy Week. As we draw near to Easter Sunday, I pray that we will not forget the miracle of Easter. Let us be prayerful this week and say a prayer especially for the Healthcare workers on the front lines during this difficult time.

Peace and grace,

Skip

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

