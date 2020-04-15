BENTONVILLE -- Work to build the new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71/North Walton Boulevard requires overnight lane closings, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, crews will install barrier walls and lay pipe on Arkansas 549/Bella Vista Bypass. Crews will use flags, signs, and police enforcement to close various lanes and keep traffic moving during overnight hours beginning Monday and continuing through Friday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Crews will alternately close eastbound and westbound lanes on Arkansas 549/Bella Vista Bypass between the roundabout and west of McKissic Creek Road to lay pipe and conduit.

Crews will close the ramp lane from the roundabout to Interstate 49 northbound to install barrier walls.

Drivers are warned to watch for signs and safety personnel during the work. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone.

General News on 04/15/2020