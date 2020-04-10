1:37 P.M. UPDATE: Two more people with covid-19 died in Arkansas by Friday afternoon, bringing the state death toll to 23, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state rose to 1,171, Hutchinson said.

EARLIER: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus in Arkansas and the state's response at a 1:30 p.m. news conference. Check back for updates and to watch live video of the briefing.

