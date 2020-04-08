The plans laid for trails that have popped up over the past few years were a product of countless discussions, public input sessions and hours of planning.

Discussions about trails for Bella Vista go back nearly a quarter-century.

According to an article in the Sept. 18, 1996, Weekly Vista, a fundraising effort was underway for a two-city trail that would connect downtown Bentonville and Lake Bella Vista to provide transportation and recreation.

Land was deeded for a Lake Bella Vista trail in 1999, according to a piece in the Dec. 22, 1999, Weekly Vista -- though this was contingent on funding being secured for the trail.

That funding was acquired and, according to a May 16, 2001, Vista, the more-than-20-ton bridge across Little Sugar Creek, shortly before the waterway widens into a lake, was installed May 6 that year, joining the trail ribbons on either side of the creek.

Trails were a quiet topic for a few years, but according to a February 2008 Vista article, trails were the single most widely requested amenity in a 2007 survey.

Bella Vista resident Brent Stinespring, who served on and chaired the POA's joint advisory committee on recreation, said he helped with the initial push for the trail at Blowing Springs and helped build the initial, preliminary trails master plan.

That plan, he said, was a huge task for a committee that previously focused on issues with horseshoe pits and picnic tables.

"A lot of the recreation committee's work, when I showed up, was kind of in assistance with maintenance and minor improvements," he said.

In 2010, the committee formed a subcommittee with city staff, and in 2011 there were two meetings to give members a chance to talk about the proposed plan.

"The only reluctance people had was how they are going to be paid for," Stinespring said.

Proposals were less focused on the how than on the what, he said, because the committee was focused on providing a clear goal to present.

"When you say 'trails,' everybody pictures something different," Stinespring said.

Committee members brought photos and presented the idea to the board of directors, which went for the project, he said.

Despite these concerns, he said, the committee was fairly confident that the Walton Family Foundation could help, and it did, he said. Later in 2011, Progressive Trail Design was hired with WFF money to construct the 6.25 miles of Blowing Springs trails.

As that project wrapped up, the committee moved on to developing a preliminary master trails plan, a precursor to the professionally-prepared plan adopted by the city.

This map had to follow the best possible lines through common property, he explained, but also get people to and from different landmarks and parks.

"We spent a lot of time accessing the GIS maps showing prop ownerships," he said.

Stinespring said that, while he's pleased with how the soft-surface trails have developed, he's surprised the hard surface trails haven't kept up.

Early on, he said, the committee suggested a ribbon connecting Blowing Springs to the Metfield park area to be called the Waterline Trail because it would be built on top of earthwork associated with a freshly-installed water line.

That may finally be a reality with the recently-approved Metfield connector, he added.

Stinespring said he's also disappointed that, while Bella Vista is great at attracting people with these trails, the city lacks services and retailers for them, which would be a great opportunity for the city to build its tax base.

"Unfortunately, we don't accommodate a lot of the services they want," he said. "That's one piece that I'm not satisfied with."

Bella Vista resident Tom Pyatt was president of the Bella Vista Foundation when the initial contract for the trails master plan was in the works.

"They [the Walton Family Foundation] gave us a grant for $75,000 to contract with a professional planner to do the planning for the entire Bella Vista community," he said.

Alta Planning, a firm suggested by the foundation, was hired for the job.

The plan took about two years to generate, he said.

Erin Rushing, executive director of NWA Trailblazers, worked for Alta and helped generate this master trail plan.

The goal was -- and still is -- to get trails in place within about a mile of every home in Bella Vista to maximize accessibility, and this is why the existing and proposed trails tend to form into these large loops all across the city.

Hitting that goal while staying on common property is not easy, he said.

"You have to really, really study these maps. You've got to study the property lines, you've got to study the topography," he said. "It is a lot like going through a rat maze."

Lakes in particular presented a major challenge because property lines tend to go right to the lake's edge, he said.

Rushing said he's happy with how the trails have turned out, and he believes the userbase for these trails is very broad.

"I see all kinds of people out there ... Bella Vista for sure has a very diverse user group," he said.

Pyatt added that, while he's not a trail user himself, he sees a lot of value in the system for recreation and transportation.

The only costs the city and POA have incurred are maintenance, he said, and the price tags are kept low because a lot of the work on the trails is handled by volunteers.

"There was no doubt that that was going to be a big deal for the village of Bella Vista, and it has been," he said. "It brought the green space for the village, there was a section of it that was alternate transportation ... everything about it was positive in what it did for the community."

