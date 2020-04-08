Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Sandy Stutsman sends a serve across the net during a casual game of tennis last week. The POA tennis courts are now closed but they remained open for about two weeks after other amenities were shut down.

The POA Tennis Center was open through the second week of the amenities shutdown, tennis pro Jake Shoemake said. But in spite of precautions, the center was closed on Saturday April 4.

As soon as the advisories about covid-19 were circulated, tennis leagues were suspended and group lessons were canceled. All tennis social events were postponed and the number of members allowed in the pro shop at one time was limited. But the courts were open and, on nice days, they were busy. Some private lessons continued for those two weeks.

Dozens of POA members play tennis with the United States Tennis Association, Shoemake said. The USTA calls itself the national governing body for tennis. USTA play was shut down on March 23 until at least May 3, although that time period could be extended according to the organization's web site, www.usta.com/en/home.

Normally, Shoemake said, there would be about 25 local teams playing during the spring league which should have begun in April. The final tournaments are usually scheduled in May or early June, he said. He is waiting to hear from the USTA if the spring leagues will be rescheduled.

During the second week of the shut down, Shoemake said he didn't believe tennis players were putting themselves in danger. They were outside and could easily practice social distancing even while they were getting exercise.

Late on Friday, April 4, the POA reprinted a letter from the USTA on their Facebook Page. By then the tennis organization was recommending that tennis players, "Take a collective pause from playing the sport we love."

The notice went on to explain that although there were no specific studies on tennis, medical advisers believed the virus might be spread through handling of tennis balls, gate handles, and posts.

The courts, including the pickleball courts at Metfield, were all closed on April 4 when POA parks were also closed.

