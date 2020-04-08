In case you missed it, Monday, April 6, Governor Asa Hutchinson and Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) Secretary Johnny Key announced that schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Below is the summary of remarks from Secretary Key.

Topline:

• Schools will remain closed for on-site instruction for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

• School districts may continue child nutrition services through meal delivery/meals to go options as long as they follow Department of Health/CDC guidelines.

• ADE is actively working to determine how this school year will impact next school year.

Expectations for Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI):

• Be Flexible.

• Schools and educators should set reasonable expectations

• Our Seniors Will Graduate

• Seniors in good standing at the end of the third 9 weeks will be considered to have met state requirements for graduation

• Local requirements remain in affect so seniors are expected to continue their education

• Focus Should Be on Core Content

• Math, Literacy, Science and Social Studies should be the focus for students

• Other content (Art, Music, P.E.) will also be done, but focus will be on core content

• Support Teachers

• Specialized teachers (Special Ed, GT, ESL, etc.) should collaborate with other teachers to meet students needs

• Districts To Provide Clear Guidance for Educators

• Example, the district should set times for teachers to be accessible to answer questions for parents and students

Information for Special Needs Students (504 plans and IEP's):

• Special Education teachers should stay in close contact and continue to review their plans

• Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy and Physical Therapy should be mindful to recognize what may be missed during this time and be ready to compensate for the support needed for these students

Information for High School Students/Graduating Seniors:

• ADE is working with ACT to schedule these exams.

• Approximately 35,000 seniors in public school system

• Graduation ceremonies will be subject to Department of Health guidance on social gatherings.

• Districts are working to plan virtual graduations and/or on-site graduations for once restrictions are lifted.

