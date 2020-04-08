Cunningham Corner in Bella Vista, at the corner of Highway 71 and Riordan Road, was named after Sadie Cunningham. She and her family had a large dairy farm in that area. When the Bella Vista Historical Museum reopens, visitors will once again have the opportunity to view the exhibit about Sadie Cunningham and her family.

The Cunningham family moved to northwest Arkansas from western Kansas in 1904, even before there was a Bella Vista. Sadie was 10 years old at the time of the move, so she saw many changes in this area over her lifetime, from the building of the lake by the Bakers in 1915 that they named Lake Bella Vista, the opening of the summer resort in 1917 by the Linebarger Brothers, the change in ownership of the resort to E.L. Keith in 1952, the purchase of the resort by John Cooper Sr. in 1963, and his opening of Bella Vista Village in 1965. Sadie died in 1984, so she didn't get to see the changes over the last 35 years ... how the village evolved from a retirement community into a bedroom community for younger workers and their families, and the incorporation of Bella Vista into a city in 2007.

The exhibit at the museum includes pictures from the Cunningham Farm. Their house was located about where Subway is now, and the dairy barn was about where Gusanos is now. There was no Riordan Road, so the farm stretched continuously north into the area where the Berksdale Golf Course now lays along the west side of Highway 71. After their parents died, Sadie and her brother Ray, who both never married, continued to live on the farm. Sadie had a big garden out in front of her house from which she sold produce to visitors who stopped by.

When Sadie was a child, she walked to school at Dug Hill (located just south of what is now Goodwill at Town Center). The road then was not the straight Highway 71 we have today ... it was an unpaved gravel road that wandered back and forth, crossing Little Sugar Creek numerous times. As a young adult, Sadie also taught school at Dug Hill. Her other brother, Roy, married and bought the farm just to the south. The old barn from his farm still stands along Oldham Road.

John Cooper bought the Cunningham farm while Sadie was still alive but told her she could continue to live there as long as she wanted. She stayed there until her death in 1984, after which Cooper began building a retail center at the intersection and named it after her. The Dairy Queen opened in 1987. There is a plaque about the Cunningham Farm along the driveway exiting the Dairy Queen that was erected by the Bella Vista Historical Society many years ago and is now maintained by the Dairy Queen's owner.

