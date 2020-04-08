Unitarian Universalists

To prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Sunday services at UUBC are canceled until further notice. Those who wish may attend worship services of The Unitarian Universalist Church of Fayetteville (UUFF) via Zoom with a link found on uufayetteville.org.

Highland Christian Church

View Sunday's service on the website at highlandchristianchurchbv.org or at YouTube and search Highland Christian Church Bella Vista AR.

Village Bible Church

Though the Village Bible Church building is closed for the usual public prayer and worship gatherings, the people of the church are still engaged in kingdom work. There is intercessory prayer via Zoom and Facebook Live (Village Bible Church) on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Sunday Worship at 10:15 a.m. via Zoom, Facebook Live and website http://www.villagebibleefc.org.

Additionally, the Oasis Food Pantry continues its ministry on Wednesdays from 10 a.m to noon. For now, they are serving in a "drive-through" fashion.

Village Bible Church encourages everyone to reach out to friends and neighbors through phone calls and social media. Please encourage one another, pray for one another and help one another through this international health crisis.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

All worship services and activities in the church building are canceled until further notice. This includes the food pantry. You can worship at Bella Vista Lutheran Church each Sunday via the internet at www.bvlutheran.com.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Worship services and all church activities are canceled until further notice.

Unity Church of the Ozarks

The Rev. Elise Cowan presents Sunday services via Facebook Unity Church of the Ozarks.

The March New Moon Drumming was postponed to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. Plans are on hold for this event.

Bella Vista Community Church

Bella Vista Community Church will suspend Sunday worship services, church activities, and events in the church building until further notice. The office staff and pastors will be working through the week and may be contacted at 479-855-1126 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

