The Bella Vista Planning Commission examined a request for a lot split and associated waiver for some subdivision standards during a remote work session.

The request was to split a 39.52-acre property located alongside Evanton Road and Highlands Boulevard and owned by Cooper Communities into two parcels, with a 10-foot reserve strip around the smaller parcel.

The waiver request was necessary, according to the staff report prepared by senior planner Derek Linn, because the smaller lot, to be zoned R-1 low-density residential, does not meet the typical minimum size for an R-1 property, and because the proposed 10-foot reserve strip will prevent the newly-formed parcel from having direct road access.

Linn said city staff cannot approve this split in-house because these requests don't comply with typical requirements.

Gene Groseclos, the attorney representing Cooper Communities, said that the portion to be split off will become the property of an individual who already owns the property this land abuts.

"They're not landlocked in my perspective ... it will be in common ownership," he said.

The 10-foot buffer is a historical consideration, he said, included to prevent parcels not in the POA from accessing POA amenities, including its water system.

Staff attorney Jason Kelley said that allowing a landlocked property like this could be a mistake. While it may initially be under common ownership with neighboring properties, the lack of access to any public roads could become a problem if the land changes hands, he explained.

"It's bad policy," he said.

Planning commission chair Daniel Ellis said he understands the historical context but, as things are today, the city owns and operates the roads this proposed strip would prevent access to.

"If the streets are public right-of-way, why are we concerned?" he asked. "All the strip is doing is keeping them from accessing the street."

The commission also examined a conditional use permit for a firework stand alongside McNelly Road, a waiver for a secondary driveway at a Rupert Lane home and a rezone from R-1 to R-o residential office alongside Forest Hills Boulevard.

The commission is expected to vote on these matters during the Monday, April 12, regular meeting.

