April 8

Village Lake Writers

Due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, The Village Lake Writers and Poets will be launching Facebook Livestream for the monthly writers' meetings on April 8 and May 13. Using the internet, log on and then go to the Facebook page, Village Lake Writers & Poets, to view the live stream at 11 a.m. People will be able to view and comment in real-time. Also, the Book Talks will be posted to VLWP FB Page for review afterward at any time.

A big thank you goes to local authors David Todd and Gail Cowdin, who are willing to give this a try. Please, help support their writing by purchasing their books. The authors will post links for direct purchase via website and Amazon links.

Featuring Local Authors:

David Todd -- 11 a.m. April 8th -- David will be offering a Zoom Meetup afterward, as well. You can download ZOOM free onto a smartphone or laptop.

Gail L. Cowdin -- 11 a.m. May 13th at 11 a.m.

Spring Plant Sale -- The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold a virtual spring plant sale. Only annual plants, tomatoes and potted containers will be available. Additional information on the website and the beginning date are still in the planning stages. The sale of plants will occur over time and not be limited to one day. Watch for additional information by mid-April. Our remaining plants, primarily perennials, will be offered for sale at a later date.

