My wife, an extremely serious student of history, especially American history, claims that we make a terrible mistake if we ignore the lessons of the past. I tend to agree with her, but normally stress that people today are not worried about yesterday but instead focus upon what is happening currently with a view toward the future. However, my wife is far more likely to be right than wrong. Here is an example.

During the 15th and 16th centuries, the Incan Empire was the largest empire in Pre-Columbian America. Its administrative, political and military center was located in the city of Cusco; and it consisted of between 4-37 (popular agreement suggests 6 to 14) million people. Using conquest and peaceful assimilation, the Incas joined Peru, southwest Ecuador, western and south-central Bolivia, northwest Argentina, a large part of Chili, and southwest Colombia in a state comparable to the historical empires of Eurasia.

The Incan Empire was impressive. While its people did not use wheeled vehicles, lacked animals to ride, knowledge of iron and steel, and had no writing, they did have monumental architecture, especially stonework, extensive road networks, finely-woven textiles, agricultural innovations and extensive organization and management over its people and their labor. The Empire functioned largely without money and without markets. Instead, the exchange of goods and services was used with reciprocity between individuals, groups and various Inca rulers. They also were connected through the common language called Quechua and generally shared in the Sun God worship, although they were polytheists.

I think you get the picture. This mighty empire was defeated by a very small Spanish force in 1572, something which has amazed historians for years. Now, it has become apparent that the Spanish army did not manage to conquer the Incas without help. Apparently, the Spanish brought with them smallpox, influenza, typhus and the measles -- diseases against which the Incas had no immunity. Instead of being conquered by another Empire, the Incas were destroyed by disease and, for the most part, there is nothing left to remember them by except ruins.

So, here we are today. We live in the most powerful nation in the world with technology and military might that is unsurpassed by anyone. We have the capability to destroy the entire world should we unleash the power of our nuclear arsenal. And yet, we have been brought to our knees by a tiny microscopic virus called coronavirus. While there is a lot of disagreement about the scope of this attack, the scientists involved are unanimous in suggesting that we may not have seen the worst of it yet.

Several things appear to be obvious. First, it now is apparent that our nation has not done enough to prepare for this kind of attack. At the present time, it involves the coronavirus which has overwhelmed our health systems; but given the fact that some nations are still developing biological weapons of destruction, it also is apparent that there could be any number of deadly infectious weapons in the world that pose a serious threat to our society and lives.

Second, while most of our efforts have been trying to limit the spread of coronavirus, the real answer to conquering it resides with our scientists who are working around the clock trying to find treatments for curing it, and to develop a vaccine to prevent it from occurring again. As our scientists have carefully explained to the political system, we are not very close to success in either of these two efforts. They take time to develop and time to make sure that they are safe.

Third, in the meantime, all of us must do everything possible to stay safe. Following the government's guidelines is basic, but we must also use a little common sense. You cannot just ignore the consequences of being exposed to this virus hoping that it will not seriously affect you. Even if you do escape its deadly consequences, you may become a carrier and infect the people around you that you call friends and loved ones.

During this horrible time which breeds uncertainty and fear, my prayer for all of you is to stay safe and to do your best to stay healthy. God bless.

-- Robert Box is the former chaplain for the Bella Vista Police Department and is currently the Fire Department chaplain. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 04/08/2020