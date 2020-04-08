Rupert Brooke made an inventory of the things for which he was grateful. Each item meant a memory, started a happy thought, brought back a picture, revived a joy.

Look at his list: "White plates and cups; wet roofs beneath the lamplight; the strong crust of friendly bread; rainbows; radiant raindrops in flower cups; the cool kindliness of sheets; the benison of hot water; sleep; footprints in the dew; oak trees; chestnuts; the blue smoke of wood."

How different for the person lost in ingratitude, every sunset is bleached of color; every meal is rendered bland and tasteless; every dream is contaminated; every relationship is soured. Ingratitude stops prayer, represses joy, misdirects energy, robs the middle years of their productivity, and crown old age with a thorny wreath of bitterness.

As difficult as it may seem, in the midst of this pandemic, we should take a moment to look around us and take inventory of the blessings we have. If we are totally honest, we cannot help but see that we are surrounded by many blessings. God is with us even in the most difficult of times and that is the greatest blessing of all.

Peace,

Skip

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

