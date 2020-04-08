Photo submitted The Northwest Arkansas Charity Classic is still scheduled for June 22-27 but organizers say that, if it postponed, it will be rescheduled.

Like many people around the nation, the local organizers of the APT professional golf tournament are in a holding pattern. They are waiting to hear if the tournament will go on as scheduled June 22 through June 27.

This will be the fourth annual event. Typically, it draws young golfers who are hoping to make the PGA tour one day. Over the past three years, the tournament has raised more than $84,000 for local charities.

Some of the same charities have been on board since the start, but one change was made this year when Bella Vista Community Television was added, Charlie Teal, president of the Bella Vista Foundation said.

"The decision (to postpone or cancel) isn't ours," Teal said, "The decision is the tour's. They are responsible for players."

The APT organization sent an email to the groups that organize its various tournaments, including the Bella Vista Foundation. Teal shared parts of the APT email in his own message to local sponsors.

"Gary DeSerrano, executive director of the APT Tour, has advised that the APT plans to "resume our season on May 4th and continue our schedule as planned after that."

That decision was to be "re-evaluated" on April 6. Also, Teal said that DeSarrano's letter promised that if they were forced to cancel, the tournament would be rescheduled later in the year. They would have to work with POA Golf Operations to find a later date for the event.

Although the Foundation representatives are unable to visit potential sponsors in person, they can email and call local businesses. That's enough for many of last year's sponsors to sign on for 2020. So far, 15 have committed, he said.

A few small businesses may have to pull out, he said, because of the way the shutdown is affecting their bottom line.

The Foundation is confident that volunteers will return without an in-person contact. The number of Bella Vista residents who are willing to volunteer impressed tour organizers in past years.

One of the ways the Foundation raises funds during the tournament is the silent auction that is held with the Pro-Am party, the tournament's first event. This year the shutdown may impact silent auction donations, Teal said. The charities that benefit from the tournaments provide silent auction items, along with the sponsors.

But until the APT organization makes its final decision, Teal and the Bella Vista Foundation are waiting.

"Just like everyone else," he said.

