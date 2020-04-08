Photo submitted Young tomato plants will be offered at the Bella Vista Garden Club sale which will soon be online. Club members suggest watching the Garden Club website for the date the sale opens.

Many Bella Vista gardeners wait for the annual Garden Club Plant sale each year, but this year their wait may be a little longer. The club has been working on ways to make their plant sale safe for both customers and member-volunteers during the spring of covid-19.

Some changes began before the coronavirus became a threat, according to Dorie Hammeke who handles publicity for the club. Last year, the garden club joined forces with the staff at Village Wastewater to sell some annual plants raised from seeds in the companies greenhouse. This year, the club members have taken on that project with some help from the staff.

In early February, Garden Club members planted seeds in all kinds of small pots to add to their usual plant sale. Those seedlings are now ready, plant sale chairman Joal Miller said. They have several kinds of tomatoes as well as zinnias and coleus, she said. There also some planted containers available.

"We didn't do too bad," she said. When they realized that they may not be able to hold their annual plant sale which is usually the first Saturday in May, they decided they would not waste the seedlings and a plan was developed to sell those online. At press time, the club members were working with Facebook Marketplace to set up the virtual sale, but they had not settled on dates. Miller advised that the date would be posted on the club's website as soon as it was nailed down. The Garden Club website is www.bellavistagardenclub.com.

One reason the Garden Club's Plant Sale is so important to many Bella Vista gardeners is that the plants they sell come from gardens in and around Bella Vista. That ensures that they are healthy and appropriate for this climate. Work had begun on transplanting for the annual sale, but it wasn't complete when the guidelines around the coronavirus were put in place, Garden Club president Judy Jeffrey said. Some transplants are safely put aside in the sand beds at the wastewater plant, she said, but no decision has been made on when those will be on sale.

"It's too much to handle online," Jeffrey said. Although she has members who are willing to do the work, it would put them at risk for spreading the virus. She hasn't ruled out a sale when the restrictions are removed, but it may not be possible.

The Garden Club has already postponed two fundraisers that were scheduled for this spring. Both the Garden Extravaganza tour and the card party will probably be held in late summer or fall. Adding a plant sale may be too much, she said, but a final decision has not been made.

General News on 04/08/2020