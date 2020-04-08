Just 20 years ago, a veteran state House member from just north of the Louisiana line told me as we roamed the halls of the State Capitol, why he drew, year-in and year-out, so much in mileage and per diem expenses each session.

Tired of the endless questions in the press about drawing the most expense and per diem each session, the conversation went something like this:

"I can just about spit from my home over into Louisiana and that's a fer piece from Little Rock. My constituents know I need to be in Little Rock for every little scrap I can get for my district because we live so far away from central Arkansas," he said.

"My people, they can see my worn-out car with them old bald-tires as I wear them out traveling the roads to get to the state Capitol. And believe you me, they want and need me to be there every day of the session. Because back home when you get elected, that to them and to me is my job and is for their vote."

He ended the walking/talking interview with a pretty fair statement:

"If they wanted a discount state House member who would not do the work and not stay until the job gets done -- well, they can elect someone different next term."

As I have written in a previous column about state senators drawing mileage and per diem pay, it all comes into the activity of the legislator and the committee assignments.

The more active and committed the House members are to the committee system and becoming part of the House leadership -- the more days are required for their presence in Little Rock both during and after the mandated days for the sessions.

The top mileage and per diem drawing state representative for 2019, according to the records from the State Department of Finance and Administration, was State Rep. Jim Dotson of Bentonville. He drew $38,987 in mileage and per diem for expenses. Dotson, like all other state representatives, drew $39,399.84 in state salary for 2019.

Breaking down the per diem and mileage per legislator in the area looks like this:

Washington County

State Rep. Charlene Fite of Van Buren, District 80, drew $29,872 in expenses. She chairs a standing committee and was eighth overall highest on the list of the 100 House members.

State Rep. Denise Garner of Fayetteville, District 84, the freshman lawmaker, drew $28,448 in expenses for 13th overall highest in the House.

State Rep. Clint Penzo of Tontitown, District 88, drew $27,366.

State Rep. Megan Godfrey of Springdale, District 89, also a House freshman, collected $24,877 in expenses.

State Rep. David Whitaker of Fayetteville, District 85, drew $24,764.

State Rep. Bruce Coleman of Mountainburg, District 81, collected $23,085 in expenses.

State Rep. Nicole Clowney of Fayetteville, District 86, and another House freshman, drew $19,358.

State Rep. Sarah Capp of Ozark, District 82, drew $16,855.

State Rep. Robin Lundstrum of Springdale, District 87, collected $16,769 in expenses. She was 82nd overall on the 100 member House roster on expenses.

Benton County

State Rep. Dotson of District 93, drawing $38,987, the highest in the 100-member House.

State Rep. Arthur McCollum of Rogers, drew $30,893 for the fifth-highest in the House.

State Rep. Janna Della Rosa of Rogers, District 90, drew $27,637 for 18th highest in the House.

State Rep. Harlan Breaux of Holiday Island, District 97, drew $25,770.

State Rep. Dan Douglas of Bentonville, District 91, collected $25,642.

State Rep. Grant Hodges of Rogers, District 96, drew $25,088.

State Rep. Gayla Hendren McKenzie of Gravette, District 92, collected $18,992 for expenses.

State Rep. Rebecca Petty of Rogers, District 94, drew $18,102, the lowest amount for Benton County House members and 75th overall in the 100-member House.

Most state lawmakers, both House and Senate members, say the mileage and per diem barely covers those expenses of commuting and living in an apartment during their time away from home.

One could say it is a part of the expense of lawmaking down in Little Rock.

Most of the veteran House members say it is an expense one needs to survive the two-year back-and-forth from home as an elected official.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at maylontrice@yahoo.com. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Editorial on 04/08/2020