Parents and grandparents, members with children ages 1-12 can drive through the parking lot starting at 10 a.m. where gloved staff members will hand out pre-bagged eggs and small toys for each child.

To spread out the cars, please use the following schedule:

• 10 a.m. -- Members with last names beginning with A-F;

• 10:30 a.m. -- Members with last names beginning with G-L;

• 11 a.m. -- Members with last names beginning with M-Z.

Please be patient when driving through the lot as the number of participants is not known.

Note: When compiling the eggs and toys the staff members wore gloves. If you are not comfortable with this event, please stay safe and we look forward to seeing you at the traditional hunt next year.

At the time of this POA Update, this was the plan for the egg "hunt." If any changes are necessary, they will be announced in the April 10 POA Update.

