With the advent of a new virus that is easily spread and also deadly when contracted, coupled with the recent stats that Benton County now has more than 20 positive tests for this deadly virus, there is no reason why we should continue to invite people from all over the country, yes country, to utilize the POA owned/operated campground and the amenities owned by either the city of Bella Vista or the POA. This would also include Blowing Springs and any and all parking lots used by the sudden influx of bicycle riders from who knows where. The close proximity of the RV units is like sardines in a can, to say the least.

My reference is thus ... I cannot return to Nueces County Texas/Port Aransas, as the resort is now closed to new arrival RVs due to four confirmed cases of this virus ... the whole county excludes those returning and, if you do leave, you cannot return. There is no way we should expose our local population to visitors from other states with confirmed virus cases. I would suggest that if the POA fails to protect the local population, either Benton County or the state of Arkansas should forthwith step in to do so.

Carl Heffner

Bella Vista

Editorial on 04/08/2020