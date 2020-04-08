Photo submitted Maria Serano gets Lucy ready for a new home at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. Adoptions have been ongoing at the shelter while many local residents are working from home or not working.

The Bella Vista Animal Shelter is open and busy during covid-19 shutdown. Adoptions have been ongoing, Laurie May, the shelter manager said.

It's a good time to consider adopting a new pet, she said. Many people are home, either working from home or sheltering in place and that gives them the time to bond with their new pet, she said. It's hard on a pet when it is brought to a new home and then left alone in a strange place while its new owner goes to work.

Although the shelter is open, it has made some changes to keep employees healthy. Volunteers have been asked to stay home, so the staff is working harder than usual to keep the dogs and cats healthy and the shelter clean.

May asked that only people who are serious about adoption come into the shelter. But since their priority is getting forever homes for their animals, people who want to adopt can come in and meet the animals. They can call first and see what types of pets are currently available.

There are few small dogs available, she said. That's not unusual for Bella Vista because small dogs are more popular than large dogs.

The shelter always has a few areas where residents can help. They are happy to accept donations of Odoban and bleach. Also, Purina One dry food is always welcome.

To find out more about the current needs or the current pets available, call the shelter at 479 855 -6020.

