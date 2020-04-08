Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A comemorative banner, featuring the likenesses of palomino mules Mutt and Jeff, on display at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

More than 50 years ago, a relatively young Bella Vista Village needed to get the word out and saw an opportunity in the form of a unique matching pair of palomino mules.

The two gold and white mules pulled a wagon designed as a replica of a prairie schooner, built in Arkla, Ark., and piloted by Bella Vista native Ed Bolain from Hope to Bella Vista over a 20-day, 350-mile trip in 1966, promoting the village the whole way.

The trip was largely the brainchild of Ernie Deane, then-editor of the Village Vista newspaper, who generated a great deal of news copy to further promote the wagon team and its journey.

Bolain, who was 20 at the time, said that the village was having a hard time finding time finding someone to do it, but he got the job despite some of the older Bella Vistans' concerns that someone his age couldn't do it. Bolain was confident because he came from a family with a long history of working with horses and mules.

The mules, Mutt and Jeff, were brought up from Florida, where they'd been working pulling logs, he said, and they weren't exactly tame animals.

"They wouldn't let you catch them, they'd try to kick you," he said.

The first attempt to drive them didn't go smoothly.

Bolain said they took off and eventually ran to a fence with him in tow, and after that he spent a week working with them before he could drive a wagon with the unruly pair.

During the April trip, he said, he had to be careful to keep anyone from petting the animals and he was the only person they would tolerate handling them.

By the 1960s, the automobile was widespread and an animal-towed buggy wasn't exactly a common sight -- which made for an excellent advertisement and attraction, Bolain said.

The matched pair was also a significant rarity.

According to a Feb. 1966 Village Vista article, it was believed at the time a pair like this would be unlikely to find even in a pool of 10,000 mules.

The team made stops to show off this unique, matching pair of animals at rodeos and other town functions and joined a few parades, handing out commemorative wooden nickels the whole way, he said.

Bolain said he had a good time on the trip, even if it could be rough at times.

It was three weeks of constant work, covering ground with the odd police escort and showing off -- and keeping curious hands off -- at events.

"It was just a fun time for me, actually. I just liked the adventure of it, and for those people who said I couldn't do it, I did it," he said.

Lodging consisted of locals with farms willing to let him stay or, failing that, a camp site, he explained.

The whole trip wasn't smooth sailing, either.

Bolain recalled one incident somewhere between Hot Springs and Fort Smith, where he came to a creek that someone was dredging.

Workers swung a crane overhead and spooked the mules and they went out of control, he said.

"They took off with me," he said.

Bolain was ultimately able to regain control and finish the journey, landing in Bentonville on schedule April 21 with an escort from the Bentonville Riding Club, according to an article in the April 27, 1966 Benton County Observer.

"Even at that time, they claimed that that trip was worth a million dollars in publicity for Bella Vista," he said. "Back then, that was a lot of money."

Bolain said he drove visitors around town on the replica schooner for a few months before he got bored and went after his next adventure.

General News on 04/08/2020