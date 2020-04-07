Governor Asa Hutchinson points at a graph showing statistics about the Covid-10 virus. The governor and other state officials provided an update to media Monday afternoon, April 6, 2020, regarding Arkansas's COVID-19 response. The press conference was held at the governor's conference room at the state capitol in Little Rock. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/47gov/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/ John Sykes Jr.)
The number of confirmed covid-19 cases in Arkansas has increased to 932, according to the Health Department, marking an increase of five since Monday evening.
Deaths remained at 16, while a total of 142 people have recovered, the agency reported.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on the coronavirus at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch the live video.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y0P0HXEp98A]
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.