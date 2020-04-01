All local Social Security Administration offices are closed to the public for in-person service. The action protects the population served -- older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions -- as well as SSA employees during the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic.

SSAs secure and convenient online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone. The SSA is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local governments, and other experts to monitor covid-19 and will let the public know as soon as it can resume in-person service.

If you need help from Social Security, use the secure and convenient online services available at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. You can apply for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and much more from anywhere and from any of your devices. There is also a wealth of information to answer most of Social Security questions online, without having to speak with a Social Security representative in person or by phone. Visit Frequently Asked Questions at www.socialsecurity.gov/ask.

If you cannot conduct your Social Security business online, please check our online field office locator for specific information about how to directly contact a local office. Your local office still will be able to provide critical services to help you apply for benefits, answer questions, and provide other services over the phone.

If you already have an in-office appointment scheduled, the SSA will call you to handle your appointment over the phone instead. If you have a hearing scheduled, we will call you to discuss alternatives for continuing with your hearing, including offering a telephonic hearing. SSA calls may come from a private number and not from a U.S. Government phone but remember that SSA employees will not threaten you or ask for any form of payment.

If you cannot complete your Social Security business online, please call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). The National 800 Number has many automated service options you can use without waiting to speak with a telephone representative. A list of automated telephone services is available online at www.socialsecurity.gov/agency/contact/phone.html.

