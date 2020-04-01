Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Dorie Clements and Stephanie Bryant watch a putt traveling across the practice greens at the Country Club on Thursday.

The board of the Bella Vista POA met on Thursday, but it wasn't a typical meeting. Following social distancing guidelines, the meeting was closed to the public and two board members participated by phone, so only nine people were in the Country Club Board room. The meeting was live-streamed for the membership, and two members participated in the open forum via email.

A series of guidelines and bylaws were approved quickly, including a second vote on the wake boat regulations that were recommended by the Lakes Committee. Only two readings are required, so the policy is approved. The new policy increases the distance between wake boats and the shoreline, docks or other boats to 200 feet.

The board voted to continue the handicap policy on the golf courses. It gives people with handicaps -- defined by the state's approval of handicap parking -- and people over 80 the option of driving carts closer to where their ball lands.

Several other policies had a first reading, including a few that updated language; one dissolving the Community Involvement Committee and removing its name from the governing documents; one about boat registration and the required activity card; and parking regulations around fishing tournaments.

A policy allowing hunting on the Ark-Mo land was rescinded since that land has been sold.

Two board candidates sent in open forum questions, both mentioned the promises of the 2020 plan to return the amenities to member use only.

Sandy Fosdick asked about paddleboard classes being open to nonmembers. She said the paddleboard teacher should not be profiting for the class, especially if it is opened to non-members, which might limit member's enjoyment of the beach area.

Joy Sawyer asked about the newest trail addition, the connector from Blowing Springs Park and Metfield Park and associated maintenance costs.

Both commenters referenced the recent Lakes Committee meeting when the discussion turned towards kayak tournaments.

After hearing both questions, Judson responded.

The Lakes Committee members, he explained, were discussing kayak fishing tournaments that are much like the charity tournaments held at the gun range, Judson said. In the FAQ section on the POA website, it explains that although the gun range is for member use, an exception will be made for charity tournaments like the Cancer Challenge. Kayak fishing tournaments could be granted that exception. The gun range information was available when members voted on the 2020 plan which limited guest use of amenities.

POA bylaws and guidelines are similar to any government regulations. There's always interpretation, he said. It will be up to the Rules and Regulations Committee to look at the issues and then make a recommendation to the board.

The POA and the city are considering a maintenance agreement that gives the POA the responsibility to mow areas along the trail that they have previously taken care of. For the next three years, other maintenance will be paid for by the Trail Blazers, the volunteer group that helps with maintenance.

General News on 04/01/2020